Mountain Studios CEO Nate Mitchell announced that his company’s free-to-play 3v3 tactical shooter game, Spectre Divide, will shut down within the next 30 days.

In a post to X, Mitchell announced, “It’s been two weeks since we launched Spectre Divide Season 1: Flashpoint. We’re incredibly grateful for the positivity and support that you’ve shown over that short time. Unfortunately, the Season 1 launch hasn’t achieved the level of success we needed to sustain the game and keep Mountaintop afloat.”

“We were optimistic about the first week. We’ve had ~40,000 players play, with a peak concurrent player count of ~10,000 across all platforms. But as time has gone on, we haven’t seen enough active players and incoming revenue to cover the day-to-day costs of Spectre and the studio,” he admitted.

Mitchell continued, “Since the PC launch, we stretched our remaining capital as far as we could, but at this point, we’re out of funding to support the game. This means Mountaintop will be closing its doors at the end of this week.”

“We expect to take Spectre offline within the next 30 days, but we plan on disabling new purchases and refunding money spent since Season 1 launch via the platforms. We’ll be following up with more information on this soon,” he added.

Mitchell also shared that he and his team did try and save the game and that they “pursued every avenue to keep going, including finding a publisher, additional investment, and/or an acquisition. In the end, we weren’t able to make it work. The industry is in a tough spot right now. This is a painful update to share. We love Spectre, and we’re incredibly proud of what we built with this community.”

The game released to Steam back in September and hit a peak concurrent player count of 30,971. However, it quickly fell off. By October 1st the peak concurrent was only sitting at 4,145. By the end of October it had fallen to below 1,000 concurrent players. By the end of February the game’s peak concurrent was 206.

Following the release of the game’s Season 1 on February 25th, it did see a slight bump to 1,125. However, in the last 24 hours the peak only hit 337.

Not only were people not playing, but the game received Mixed reviews on Steam. SteamDB notes it has 12,506 positive reviews and 7,104 negative reviews. Most of the negative reviews came immediately following the game’s release to Steam.

“Game launches with a full cash shop, servers that don't work and no ranked. Glad you have your priorities straight,” wrote Pometrus.

Dihem wrote, “The game is annoying for three reasons. First, the map size doesn’t match a 3v3 mode—it’s way too big. Second, the overall art style is nice and creative, but some maps have really annoying colors. Third, the queue time is kinda long for a new game. Also, abilities don’t feel useful at all—I barely used them in matches.”

iiSHAQii simply wrote, “Installed twice, infinite queue for a multiplayer game. Unplayable.”

BOOMLEBOOM shared, “I personally absolutely love this game. I think it’s very fun and everyone should at least check it out. I’m having a blast on it. Only gripe…. The skins are RIDICULOUSLY too expensive. I’d gladly buy stuff and support the devs in this game because I think it’s a great game. But I’m not buying the skins with the prices they currently are.”

Peka posted, “I promise that playing two bodies is not as hard as it seems, the core mechanic makes it very easy to use and get the hang off! Its a fun twist on the tac shooter concept. Only negative is player count and queue times.”

