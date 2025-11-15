The big movie of the weekend is the remake of The Running Man, but my question is do we need this when we already have the film with Arnold? What are you doing this weekend?
Movies & TV
Doctor Who Spinoff Finally Gets A Release Date, But There's A Catch
The War Between The Land And The Sea has been a big question mark for its release, with no details being given by the BBC and Disney for its partnership after the companies split ways following a dismal Doctor Who ratings run. Now, a date is finally given, and it gets interesting with the BBC potentially pulling a passive-aggressive move to Disney.
Video Games
Do Sex Scenes Belong In Games? (Obviously Not)
A giant “controversy” erupted on gaming Twitter over the last twenty-four hours about Dispatch, a non-game called a superhero visual novel, where the developers stated they removed sex scenes due to budgetary constraints and now wish they hadn’t because of customer reactions. It’s another bizarre point in this year’s culture war spread by both the mainstream gaming media like Kotaku, combined with a group calling itself “gooners” who don’t seem to care much about gaming, but rather slobering over graphical representations of women and playing out romance fantasies online.
Video Games
Synthetic Man On 'The Outer Worlds 2': "A Smug Redditor's Wet Dream"
Synthetic Man recently uploaded a review of The Outer Worlds 2, calling it “a Smug Redditor’s Wet Dream.” True to style, he introduced the video saying that “I’m the only human being who’s playing this game. Like, there’s not a single other human, actual human, that is going to play this game to completion. So, I need to tell the world how shit it is be…