Frogwares, the developer for The Sinking City 2, announced the game will not arrive until the first half of 2026 due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The developer shared, “Due to the ongoing challenges related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we’ve made the decision to shift the release window for The Sinking City 2 to the first half of 2026.”

“While we hadn’t shared a specific release date, we know many of you were expecting a 2025 launch – and so were we. However, ongoing challenges related to the war in Ukraine, including frequent drone and missile attacks, incoming power outages and the need to constantly adapt to unstable conditions, have affected our development pace,” the company added. “Rather than rushing to meet a target that no longer makes sense, we’re taking the time needed to finish the game properly and will share a new date once we’re confident in it.”

Furthermore, the company shared, “This additional time also gives us the chance to polish our first-ever survival horror experience. Shifting from decades of investigative adventure design to a genre built on tension, pacing, combat and atmosphere has been both exciting and demanding, and we want to make sure every part of it feels right when you finally play it.”

The company previously launched a Kickstarter for the game back in March and revealed The Sinking City 2 plunges “players into a world of mystery, madness, and cosmic terror.”

The game is set in Arkham following a devastating flood. It is now partially submerged and mostly abandoned and left to rot. This setting sets the stage for what Frogwares describes as “a deeply narrative-driven experience, pulling directly from Lovecraftian lore while introducing morally gray characters, unexpected twists, and unsettling themes of isolation, madness, and despair. The line between sanity and delusion, truth and deception, survival and surrender is never clear.”

The game raised €554,002 from 6,181 backers with the Kickstarter.

