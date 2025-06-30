Gail Simone Turns Uncanny X-Men Into Allegorical Lecture On Pride Parades And Sanctuary Cities
Tom Brevoort infamously worried comic fans before the most recent X-Men relaunch by saying on X, “The message is the premise,” to concerned fans. As several X-titles have been canceled already due to their painfully over-the-top identity politics messaging, Gail Simone has now pushed Uncanny X-Men to become an allegory for pride.
