Actress Cate Blanchett, who played Galadriel in Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, recently revealed she is “serious about giving up acting.”

In an interview with Radio Times, Blanchett, 55, was asked to introduce herself. After saying her name, she paused and said, “Actress.” Theatre director John Tiffany, who accompanied her for the interview, commented, “You had to think about that.”

Blanchett then revealed, “I did, didn’t I? It’s because I’m giving up.”

She added, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

READ: 'House Of David' Creator Shares He's "Already Mapped" Entire Story That Will Span Multiple Seasons

It is unclear when Blanchett might give up acting given the interview was conducted to promote her current performance as Arkadina in The Seagull as well as her upcoming radio drama The Fever.

Blanchett will also star in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother alongside Adam Driver and Mayim Bialik. She is also starring in Alpha Gang, which is being produced by her own company, Dirty Films. She stars alongside Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and Léa Seydoux.

READ: 'Borderlands' Director Eli Roth Blames COVID And Zoom Calls And Claims Film Was Reshot Without Him

Blanchett has had a prolific career landing a role in Australia’s Heartland as Elizabeth Ashton. Four years later in 1998, she starred as Elizabeth in Elizabeth I. She would go on to Meredith Logue in The Talented Mr. Ripley and Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator and Best Actress as Jasmine in Blue Jasmine. She also lent her voice to Kaa in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Valka in How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. She also played Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

More recently, Blanchett played Phyliss Schlafly in FX’s Mrs. America and Lilith in the panned Borderlands film.

What do you make of Blanchett potentially quitting acting?

NEXT: Toho To Invest ¥15 Billion In Godzilla Over Next 3 Years To Turn It Into "IP-Driven Brand"