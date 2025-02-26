Gallifrey One, The Longest-Running Doctor Who Fan Convention, Announces They Will Be Shutting Down For Good
The hits to Doctor Who fandom continue after it’s been rumored Ncuti Gatwa will be leaving the role and the show canceled after its season two. Now, the longest-running Doctor Who fan convention announced it will be winding down and ending.
Doctor Who fans have not had much to look forward to in recent years with the show becoming ever more woke, much to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.