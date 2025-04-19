For years, GAMA has enjoyed a reputation as the board game industry’s most “prestigious” trade organization — the self-appointed gatekeepers of success, hosting expos, pushing industry policy, and sitting comfortably at the center of the tabletop business world. From the outside, they appear polished and professional. But the truth inside the organization tells a very different story — and now, the people who worked there are finally saying it out loud.

By Dwight Cenac

According to BoardGameWire Amy Lowe, who served as GAMA’s Marketing and Communications Manager for just six months, abruptly resigned on April 1st — and she didn’t go quietly. In a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Lowe delivered a scorched-earth indictment of GAMA’s inner workings, revealing what many independent publishers have experienced for years but few had the platform to expose.

Here’s her resignation in full:

“Here’s the honest truth: GAMA is deeply siloed and, in many ways, broken.

Toxic leadership. Rampant gatekeeping. Insecurity masquerading as control. Disrespect toward other staff and members.

I witnessed staff roll their eyes at members, members who literally fund the organization. I saw internal dynamics that were petty, power-hungry, and counterproductive.

Then came a restructuring that had me reporting to someone who openly disrespected colleagues and talked s#!% about members.

I’ve worked in high-stakes environments. I’ve managed massive campaigns. I’ve dealt with complex teams. But I refuse to stay in a place that values ego over impact. So, I resigned, two days into the restructure.”

With that one post, Lowe confirmed what so many creators already knew: the rot inside GAMA isn’t new. It’s foundational.

GAMA executive director John Stacy attempted to put out the fire with a pre-packaged statement to BoardGameWire, painting over the cracks with polished PR language.

“Over the past eight months GAMA has nearly doubled its staff to accommodate for our growing association.

We now represent almost 1,700 tabletop game companies in three dozen countries. As part of this growth we have taken a hard look at how our staff was organized and made adjustments to better align with our ten year strategic plan for GAMA to be the epicenter of the tabletop industry.

While I disagree with her categorization of our staff, we appreciate the brief time she was with us and wish her well in her future adventures.”

He also told the outlet he was “taking the criticisms seriously” and “meeting with team members to discuss the matter.”

That’s rich coming from the same man who, just a few years ago, personally banned High Noon creator Dwight Cenac from GAMA for “bullying and harassment of GAMA members” — because he was present on a livestream reacting to screenshots of GAMA members doing the actual bullying and harassing. One of the individuals in those screenshots was Meredith Placko, who has since been elected to GAMA’s Board of Directors.

Stacy went a step further just this year, publicly slandering Cenac by alleging he made a “death threat,” a claim with zero evidence, zero due process, and zero accountability. When Cenac’s agent asked if he could continue to represent High Noon at the event independently, Stacy responded that since Dwight’s name was on the badge, the game itself had to be removed.

And Cenac isn’t the only dues-paying member John Stacy has slandered on his way to the door.

Jeff Bergren, founder of The Gaming Goat, was escorted out of a GAMA Expo after Stacy declared him a “physical threat to everyone in the convention.” No warning. No incident. Just accusations and removal. The pretense? A cartoon frog illustration featured in a Kickstarter campaign for Tournament Fishing. That frog sent GAMA’s social circles into meltdown, triggering calls for boycotts and public cancellations — all over a cartoon.

It’s a pattern.

GAMA also ran a cancel campaign against Fandom Pulse’s own Jon Del Arroz, not for any behavior, but for his religious beliefs. His Christian views and conservative politics made him persona non grata. He was smeared, blacklisted, and ultimately banned.

Meanwhile, the very same GAMA board and community that canceled others under the guise of virtue were openly praising Eric Lang, who took to X to post, “F### this generation’s Republicans. Directly into the sun.”

That was never condemned. In fact, Lang was applauded.

And if you thought that was the line, think again. Matthew Loter, still an elected GAMA Director, physically assaulted YouTuber Jeremy Hambly, aka TheQuartering, at Gen Con in 2018. He didn’t lose his position. He didn’t face reprimand. He stayed right where he was — and he’s still there. because the rules at GAMA only apply if they don’t like you.

If you align with their worldview, anything goes.

It’s the same reason their DEI Committee recently panicked about the 2025 Expo being held in Kentucky. Why? Because Kentucky voted for Trump.

From their internal Discord, GAMA’s DEI Coordinator invited attendees to report concerns, and that’s exactly what they got:

“I’m a gender non-conforming queer woman and don’t feel safe in any part of Trump’s America, but especially not safe in states like Kentucky.”

Peter Yang, the DEI point of contact, responded:

“I hear you, and have seen and heard similar responses come through about not attending. I speak from the entire DEI Committee when I say we’ve taken steps to push the GAMA Board and entire team to be more supportive.”

That’s where GAMA is today: its leadership protects physical violence, cheers political hate speech, and cancels creators for cartoons, livestreams, or having the “wrong” beliefs. While pretending to be a professional trade organization, it’s functionally a political club with pay-to-play access, rampant elitism, and a double standard that punishes dissent and rewards extremism.

Amy Lowe’s resignation didn’t expose anything new. It just confirmed, from the inside, what the rest of us have seen all along.

What do you think of GAMA's leadership collapsing under toxic and petty behavior called out by its own staff? Leave a comment and let us know.

