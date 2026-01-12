Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, shared how pissed off he was that fans dared to create a petition expressing their distaste for the show’s final season and wanting it remade.

Following the show’s conclusion, a petition created by Dylan D. on Change.org simply stated:

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!

The creator eventually elaborated on why he created the petition saying, “I made this petition some few days after Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks”, aired. I was just so disappointed and angry. It was simply me venting a bit.”

“I posted it to r/freefolk on Reddit, it got nowhere, and I shrugged and went about my day. I had forgotten all about it,” he continued. “A week later, a coworker caught me before I was leaving for the day and asked, ‘Hey, is this you?’ The petition had almost reached 500,000 signatures. I was blown away. I hadn’t checked the thing for a week! And look at how far it has come!”

Additionally, he shared that the petition was more about sending a message than an actual demand for an entire remake of the final season, “I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs). It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will HBO lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not. As Heath Ledger’s Joker once said, “It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.” And I think this message is one of frustration and disappointment at its core.”

“The issue I have is not necessarily with what we got, it’s HOW we got there — A rushed, laughably inconsistent mess of a season fraught with cringe-inducing, arc-slaying dialogue and ‘everybody is stupid’ syndrome,” he elaborated. “We can expect that the books will describe a more sensical path toward the ultimate conclusions that we will see on Sunday. No pressure, Mr. Martin.”

“In closing, I didn’t make this petition to be an entitled, whiny fan. I made it because I was immensely disappointed and needed to vent. Do I have a solution? I’ve got plenty of ideas, but no, I’m not a Hollywood writer. But you don’t need to be a mechanic to know your car is broken,” he concluded.

The petition went viral almost overnight and currently stands with over 1.8 million verified signatures.

Various actors in the show reacted to the petition at the time. Sophie Turner shared her belief that it was “disrespectful.” She told the New York Times, “People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel.”

Speaking specifically to the petitions, she said, “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister also shared his thoughts with Variety, “I didn’t follow it at all. [Pauses.] Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious.”

“I almost wanted to donate to that petition,” he added. “HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.’ I think everyone had their own opinion.”

“I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended,” he elaborated.

He concluded saying, “You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to Game of Thrones. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end.”

Charles Dance fully supported the petition saying, “Well if there was a petition, I would sign it.”

“I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory. Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!”

“I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp,” he added.

“I think David and Dan raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing. They are phenomenal. And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by,” he concluded.

Now, Kit Harrington has told the New York Times, “That genuinely angered me. Like, how dare you? Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media.”

NEXT: A 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Review Describes Paul Giamatti's Villain As "The Nastiest MAGA Truck Driver With Militia Ties"