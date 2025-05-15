The Game of Thrones prequel spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is based off a number of short stories written by George R.R. Martin has been delayed to 2026.

HBO had previously revealed the series was expected to arrive sometime in 2025. It shared a brief teaser making the announcement back in August 2024.

READ: Star Trek: Prodigy Faces Cancellation As Netflix Reportedly Rejects Season 3 Despite Being The Best Modern Trek Series

However, Variety reports the series was delayed to 2026 during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront presentation in New York where it showed off a first trailer for the series.

It might not be delayed that much as HBO CEO Casey Bloys noted it would arrive in winter indicating it would likely arrive in January or February 2026.

The series was announced back in April 2023 and a press release revealed the show’s official logline reads, “century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.”

It continues, “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

It also noted that Martin would be serving as the show’s writer alongside Ira Parker.

READ: Apple TV+ Murderbot Sci-Fi Show Is About To Air, But Will It Push Gender Ideology Like The Books Do?

Nearly a year later and HBO announced that Peter Claffey would play the role of Dunk while Dexter Sol Answell would play Egg. The show went into production in June 2024.

The show is primarily adapted from Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, where the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young boy going by the name of Egg, who is really Aegon V Targaryen, are recounted.

It’s also likely the show might find inspiration from The Sworn Sword as well as The Mystery Knight, which also followed the adventures of Dunk and Egg. All three were eventually collected in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

What do you make of the show being delayed to 2026?

NEXT: 'Selma' Actor Reveals His Race-Swapped Rocketeer Film Is "Challenged" With DEI Initiatives Being Scaled Back