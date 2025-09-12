BlueSky is filled with some of the most vile takes on the Charlie Kirk assassination, but Zoe Quinn, who played victim in GamerGate, had to make sure she received proper attention for the tragedy as she attacked Kirk with a series of rambling posts.

Zoe Quinn is best known for bribing video game reviewers with sexual favors to get her Depression Quest positive coverage back in 2014, an incident that kicked off GamerGate and drew much attention to ethics in gaming journalism. Over the years, she’s parlayed her grift into several different arenas, from games to a memoir to a brief stint at Marvel Comics.