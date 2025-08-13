I’m still exhausted from the Star Trek convention this weekend. Forgot to do the Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing yesterday! Mea culpa. We have a lot of news for you. Seems like a ton is going on right now.
Culture
Kickstarter Takes Heat For Charging Backers Taxes To Receive Their Rewards
Many Kickstarter backers are upset and revolting against the company which has now instituted a policy of charging for taxes after someone has backed a campaign for backers of a project to get a reward. With so many other frustrations with Kickstarter from politically-motivated bannings of creators to many not even delivering rewards on the platform, it’s caused some to say enough is enough and they’re not using the platform any longer.
Movies & TV
'One Piece Heroines' Anime Announced
One Piece is getting a new anime adaptation, this time focusing on the series' various heroines.