Last year, Games Workshop fell under a lot of controversy because of the way it was mishandling its Warhammer 40,000 brand, which was exacerbated in the summer as they raised prices on miniatures. Now, they’re announcing they’re going to be raising prices yet again.

Collecting Warhammer 40,000 has always been an exceedingly expensive hobby, with armies costing in the thousands for people who want to stay competitive in the game. Games Workshop, the company that produces it, has notoriously had some of the highest prices in the market, something fans have grumbled about for a long time.

Now, a new newsletter went out stating they’re about to have price increases again.

It said:

A QUICK NOTE ON PRICES

From 6 October 2025, some prices in Warhammer stores and on Warhammer.com will be changing.

On average, prices will rise by about 4%, but the exact amount will vary by product – some will change a little more, some a little less. The prices of many products, including paints, sprays, and paint sets, aren't changing at all.

We're sharing this now so you've got time to make any purchases you've been planning at today's prices.

On Reddit, users were complaining that they’re being “slowly priced out of the hobby.” One noted that the price of a single space marine has doubled over the last five years, far higher than the rate of inflation.

Grummz commented on the price increase on X, saying, “Games Workshop is raising prices again. They've gotten away with this for a decade, and gamers keep coming back. (Remember when Resin was going to be cheaper?). But maybe things are changing. The pre-sales of the Saturnine box sets were abysmal, with a major merchant discounting it before it even shipped. How long are gamers going to tolerate the increasing prices, churn of rules obsoleting entire armies, and controversies alike fem-stodes?”

Regardless, it seems no fans are happy about these increases. What are your thoughts?

Military Sci-Fi fans will love this space crusading trilogy that packs an action punch. Read Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Original D&D Creator Savages Dungeons & Dragons Over Their Bizarre Crochet Book