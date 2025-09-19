Earlier this week, fans initiated a letter-writing campaign to Games Workshop to put pressure on the company because of the leftist activism coming out of employees who work on Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000. Now, after his awful postings surrounding the Charlie Kirk assassination came to light, the company has suspended community manager and editor Tom Mendelsohn.

Fans of Warhammer 40,000 and Fantasy have noticed changes in the last several years. Overt political messaging has entered the lore, pronouns have been introduced in marketing for some of the miniatures, and the lore was changed to allow for female Adeptus Custodes when they were male previously. Meanwhile, influencers like CerberusXT and Kya, Norn Queen, were out hating on right-wing players of the game to try to solidify the leftist culture within the company and community.

Players had had enough, and this week, a letter-writing campaign went out to Games Workshop detailing how terrible the actions of employees and approved influencers have been over the last few years.

While this campaign developed, terrible messages from community manager Tom Mendelsohn surfaced regarding the Charlie Kirk assassination and 9/11 on Facebook. He posted on Kirk:

And then regarding the 9/11 tragedy:

When his posts began to go viral, he abruptly deleted his Facebook account so people couldn’t search through it.

One of the fans who wrote Games Workshop about it received this message in response, confirming Mendelsohn’s suspension:

Here's the transcription of the screenshot:

Hi [redacted name]

Thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention. We're sorry that any of our employees have behaved in this manner. While we respect everyone's right to a personal opinion, we'd like to be clear that we do not support these actions.

We are taking this very seriously.

We are undertaking investigations into their behaviour and will take appropriate action in line with our internal policies and legal duties. We're sure you'll appreciate that any investigations of this nature are confidential and we are therefore legally unable to disclose any further information. And while we appreciate this can ring hollow, please know that we are working to ensure any outcome is proportionate to the impact of their actions.

We greatly value the passion and commitment you have for the Warhammer hobby. The trust and confidence of our community are extremely important to us, and we will continue working to ensure Warhammer remains a space defined by creativity, inclusivity, and respect.

Thank you again for taking the time to contact us.

Sincerely,

Games Workshop Customer Support

