A number of gay theaters including Rhode Island Latino Arts, National Queer Theater, The Theater Offensive, and Theatre Communications Group represented by the ACLU of Rhode Island, Lynette Labinger, and David Cole sued the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) after President Trump issued an executive order blocking federal funding that promotes gender ideology.

In the lawsuit, the theaters brag that they “have created and promoted art in the past that promotes and affirms the lived experiences of transgender and nonbinary people, by casting transgender and nonbinary actors, and by promoting and producing art that features transgender and nonbinary themes.”

They then note they are barred from receiving federal funding due to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” that prevents federal funs from being “used to promote gender ideology.”

Due to the fact, they have been barred from this funding, the lawsuit claims the Executive Order “violates the First and Fifth Amendments by imposing a vague and viewpoint-based restriction on artists’ speech. It asks “the Court to declare the ‘gender ideology’ prohibition unlawful, set it aside, and enjoin its application facially and as to Plaintiffs.”

The lawsuit later claims that the various plaintiffs have suffered harm because they no longer have easy access to federal funds to promote gender ideology. It specifically cites that Rhode Island Latino Arts planned to seek funding for a production of Faust that would feature a gay and queer lead character played by a so-called non-binary actor, where the actor would “dress as a man during one performance and dress as a woman in the next performance, while performing the same role.”

The company says it suffered damages because it chose not to apply for a federal grant because of the executive order.

Furthermore, the company argues that this executive order is somehow violating “the principle that artistic freedom should allow them to say what they want.”

However, as Dr. Edward Feser explains, “The right to freedom of speech is, more precisely, the right to speak the truth and to uphold the good.”

He continues, “This clearly entails some limits on the right to free speech. There can be no right under natural law to speak lies or to promote evil, since that would be directly contrary to the end for which the right to free speech exists.”

Given this, Dr. Feser also argues that the promotion of such gender ideology should “be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence.”

