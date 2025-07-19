Part of the massive problem in the corporate comic book industry is a thin skin and inability to take any criticism. Writers Tom Taylor and Ron Marz exemplify that after CBR posted an article giving their opinion that certain runs are “mid.”

There is an entire industry of websites dedicated to comic book journalism from AIPT, to Comics Beat, to CBR (which used to be called Comic Book Resources), and almost all of them, for most of their articles, simply regurgitate press releases or give glowing reviews to new comic books that Marvel and DC want to currently sell, making them more paid promotional outlets through access than anything else.