Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
39m

Well, the bigger the budget, the larger the incoming flop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
33m

We can see this disaster coming from a long way off...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture