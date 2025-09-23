Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
38m

canaanites and babylonians are few things but predictable.

As I have said before, their rope is being pulled so it can be cut.

their curses are Consummately Returned!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture