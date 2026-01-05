Bella Ramsey, a gender ideology activist who has appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones and The Last Of Us, doubled down on wanting to play Spider-Man.

Back in August 2025, Ramsey was asked be her fellow gender ideology activist Marc Malkin at Variety if she had discussed playing a superhero with her The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal. She responded saying, “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Now, speaking with Malkin again during an appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, Ramsey doubled down on wanting to play Spider-Man. She said, “Listen, I’m in the colors (pointing to her black and red outfit). But that was by accident. No, listen, it’s so funny that a passing comment can make such a stir it turns out.”

Nevertheless, she added, “Listen, I’m still up for it. But I’ve not actually thought twice about it since, to be honest.”

Given Ramsey’s repeated activism surrounding gender ideology, she should not be allowed to play Spider-Man, and in all honesty should be banned from acting all together given she seemingly uses it to promote the evil and wicked ideology.

And she’s repeatedly pushed the ideology since 2023 when she “came out” telling The New York Times, “I guess my gender has always been very fluid.”

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting,” she added.

The New York Times also revealed that if there is an option for “nonbinary” she chooses it on forms. Ramsey added, ““I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

She continued to push the ideology throughout 2023. In a GQ interview she defended The Last Of Us’ promotion and attempted normalization of sodomy and homosexuality saying, “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out.”

“It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance,” she declared.

In March 2023, Ramsey promoted Trans Day of Visibility in a now deleted post to social media writing, “Happy TDOV to this little dude! I didn't know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends."

Ramsey began promoting the so-called transgender clothing company Both& in July 2023. She told GQ, “I found Both&'s clothing years ago, and I have just been buying their stuff and wearing their stuff since. I was actually really upset when they stopped shipping to the UK, so I DM'ed them on Instagram asking when the T-shirts would be back in stock. So when the founder reached out it was a no-brainer. I've never wanted to promote something that I'm not passionate about.”

Ramsey continued to promote the wicked ideology in 2024 with Pink News reporting she promoted a pro-transgender documentary writing on Instagram, ““I watched Boys Don’t Cry recently and realised how not long ago trans acceptance started to happen, and it made me feel very privileged to live in this time of change, where tolerance, learning, love and understanding are beginning to [be championed].”

She included the hashtags: “trans lives matter” and “protect trans kids.”

In April 2025, Ramsey was among 400 individuals who signed a letter stating that UK Supreme Court ruling defining a woman by her biological sex “undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK.

NEXT: Dilbert Cartoonist Scott Adams Revals He Will Be Converting To Christianity Before He Dies