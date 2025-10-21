George Clooney and Annette Bening will star in an upcoming film titled In Love that promotes euthanasia and assisted suicide.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit reports the film is an adaptation of Amy Bloom’s memoir In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss. The book’s description on Amazon details that Bloom’s husband Brian began declining and an MRI confirmed that he had Alzheimer’s disease. In response to this diagnosis, “Brian was determined to die on his feet, not live on his knees. Supporting each other in their last journey together, Brian and Amy made the unimaginably difficult and painful decision to go to Dignitas, an organization based in Switzerland that empowers a person to end their own life with dignity and peace.”

Paul Weitz is set to direct the film. The film is being produced by Anton, which is run by Sébastien Raybaud. Also producing the film are Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev as well as Andrew Miano, Weitz, and Clooney alongside his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov.

This movie is part of Hollywood’s pattern of control and promotion and normalization of immorality and grave evil. As Brian Niemeier noted in his article “To Save the West, Make Better Art,” the purpose of Hollywood “is not to effect cultural change by themselves …. The main utility of corrupting the arts is to buttress policies enacted through government (usually the courts) which are informed by witches in the academy.”

He explains, “For a demonstration of how the process works, let’s pretend the decree comes down from the Cult’s high priesthood instructing that cannibalism is the new sacrament. The Cultists don’t rush to draft legislation enshrining cannibals as a protected class. Not yet. First, academics update the Cult’s canon with new ritual cant. That’s when mid-level priests in New York and Hollywood come in, weaving the new dogmatic formulas into rhetoric spells for use on the general public.”

Clearly, euthanasia is being decreed as a new sacrament. You can already see the rhetoric spells that are being cast in the Amazon description. Euthanasia is being reframed from the grave evil that it is to an empowerment to end one’s life with dignity and peace. It’s a mockery.

Now, Hollywood is making a movie that will clearly attempt to manipulate people’s emotions in order to further convince people this evil is somehow good.

And there is already a push to have this normalized and legalized in the United States. The state of Oregon passed the Death With Dignity Act in 1997 that allows “terminally ill individuals to end their lives through the voluntary self-administration of a lethal dose of medication, expressly prescribed by a physician for that purpose.”

To be clear, euthanasia is “morally unaccpetable.” The Catechism instructs, “Those whose lives are diminished or weakened deserve special respect. Sick or handicapped persons should be helped to lead lives as normal as possible. Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia consists in putting an end to the lives of handicapped, sick, or dying persons. It is morally unacceptable.”

In fact, it notes that it is indeed murder, “Thus an act or omission which, of itself or by intention, causes death in order to eliminate suffering constitutes a murder gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God, his Creator. The error of judgment into which one can fall in good faith does not change the nature of this murderous act, which must always be forbidden and excluded.”

