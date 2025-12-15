Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
2h

When was the last time he was on screen? Not exactly a bold stance since the acting phase of his career is pretty much over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3h

What a wuss. Adam Sandler clearly was the real standout star in Jay Kelly, not George “The Coward” Clooney.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture