George Lucas made his first-ever appearance at San Diego Comic-Con Sunday morning, joining three-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and production designer Doug Chiang in Hall H to preview the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. For a creator who built the modern blockbuster era yet never attended the world's largest pop culture convention, even during Star Wars' peak popularity, this debut marks a momentous occasion.

The panel, narrated by Queen Latifah, showcased Lucas's ambitious vision for the museum opening next year near USC's downtown Los Angeles campus. The Mobius-strip building, designed by Ma Yansong, will house Lucas's massive collection spanning decades of pop culture artifacts.

"It's a temple to the people's art," Lucas said about the unique architectural marvel.

Lucas revealed the personal motivation behind creating this cultural institution. "I refused to sell it," he explained about his 40,000-piece collection that inspired the museum's creation. The project is about honoring the mythological storytelling that shapes our culture.

"(Art) is more about a connection and emotional connection with the work, not how much it cost or what celebrity did it," Lucas explained. "I don't think it's anything anyone will tell you. If you have emotional connection, it's art. If you don't, just move onto the next painting."

Del Toro, serving as a board member, sees the museum as crucial to cultural preservation. After surviving the L.A. fires earlier this year, he's looking to house his own collection there. "We realize that stories shape the world," del Toro said. "One of the narrative branches brutally applied is propaganda. Art is celebrating the work of incredible people, but also is celebrating the thing that belongs to us: Myth, belongs to us. Propaganda belongs to a very small group. Myth unites us and propaganda divides us."

Production designer Chiang emphasized the museum's mission to elevate overlooked art forms. "Is giving respect to an art form that hasn't been honored before," he said, crediting comic books for launching his creative career despite their lack of respect during his youth. "I hope this museum inspires the next Norman Rockwell or Frank Frazetta."

The exclusive sizzle reel narrated by Samuel L. Jackson previewed treasures awaiting visitors: General Grievous's bike, the original Star Wars landspeeder, Anakin Skywalker's Episode I spaceship, and Ralph McQuarrie's concept art. The collection spans from Frida Kahlo paintings to Norman Rockwell works, R. Crumb comics to Jack Kirby illustrations, plus the first Flash Gordon character drawing from 1934 and original Peanuts strips.

Lucas's discussion of Rockwell's "Freedom From Want" revealed deeper meaning: "Family is important, it keeps society together, even if it's tough."

The building's curved design reflects art's eternal nature—no right angles, just endless flow representing how art outlives humanity and passes between generations.

