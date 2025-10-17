George Lucas reiterated he’s moved past Star Wars after selling Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company over a decade ago.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal to promote his Museum of Narrative Art, he made it quite clear he’s moved on from Star Wars, “Disney took it over and they gave it their vision. That’s what happens.”

“Of course I’ve moved past it,” he added. “I mean, I’ve got a life. I’m building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies.”

Lucas made similar comments back in October 2020 when he and his wife Mellody Hobson, the then chairwoman of Starbucks appeared as part of a Virtual Speaker Series for The East Harlem School At Exodus House.

During the interview, Lucas was asked, “The world has changed so much since the first Star Wars movie, how do you think the changes in the fight for racial justice will impact the Star Wars universe going forward?”

Lucas responded, “I don’t know, I mean. I kind of lost control of Star Wars, so it’s going off in a different path than what I intended. But the first six [Star Wars films] are very much mine and my philosophy.”

“And I think that philosophy sort of, goes beyond any particular time, because it’s based on history, it’s based on philosophy, it’s based on a lot of things,” he continued.

