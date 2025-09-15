George R.R. Martin has a very busy month, and it won’t be working on The Winds Of Winter, as he states in his new blog, “A Busy Month.” He’s on the convention circuit, because that seems far more important than getting A Song Of Ice And Fire complete as an epic fantasy, but he’s coming to the realization many of us already have that WorldCon is not what it used to be and it’s not likely going to come back.

While many are wondering when George R.R. Martin is going to find time to even work on The Winds Of Winter At all, the epic fantasy author put up a blog post proclaiming he has “A Busy Month,” outlining his time at Worldcon and how he misses a lot of the greats of science fiction and fantasy since they’re no longer with us.

He posted:

August was a busy month for me and mine, with two conventions on the schedule, a road trip in between, and a couple of guests afterward.

Worldcon was in Seattle this year. The Brotherhood Without Banners were there in force, which I always like to see. Caught up with some old fan friends, made some new ones. I did two panels, both of them emjoyable, and the autographing was well run, drew about three hundred. For me, the highlight of the con was our screening of the three Howard Waldrop short films — NIGHT OF THE COOTERS, MARY MARGARET ROAD GRADER, and THE UGLY CHICKENS. We had a full house for that, every seat occupied, people sitting in the aisles and standing in the back of the hall, and everyone seemed to enjoy the movies, which pleased me no end. I just wish Howard could have been there to see them.

When not signing books or doing a panel or showing a film, I mostly sat around in the bar with Parris and friends, chatting about everything and nothing. I have reached the point in life where that’s the best part of any con for me. It does bring back memories, though. Worldcons these days are filled with ghosts: Howard and Gardner, Ed Bryant and John Miller, so many more.

Drove home after the con, through Washington, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorad0, and New Mexico, before returning to the Land of Enchantment just in time for Bubonicon, which was its usual friendly local convention. Guests this year included two of my favorite Joes, Joe Lansdale and Joe Haldeman. It was great to see them both. And Gay as well, who is always a treat.

I’m home now, though, and back at it. New York City Comicon is next on the schedule, where I’ll be meeting up with the stars and showrunner of KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOM, and checking in with the family over in Bayonne. Maybe I will see some of you there.

Ironically, at Worldcon, one fan stood up and asked Maritn if he would be passing along his series to someone like Brandon Sanderson since he’s getting up there in age. They abruptly ended the panel and whisked Martin off stage when trying to ignore the question, as if it were somehow inappropriate for a setting of “The Future Of Epic Fantasy” panel.

Martin didn’t address it in his cucrent blog, but it looks like fans won’t have him working on The Winds Of Winter any time soon.

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic D&D feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Board Game Designer Eric Lang Who Said "Nazis Should Never Feel Safe" Claims It's Normal To "Be Happy" About Charlie Kirk's Death