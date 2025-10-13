George R.R. Martin's Excuses Wear Thin As He Once Again Brushes Off The Winds Of Winter Question At NYCC
George R.R. Martin is not working on The Winds of Winter. It’s quite obvious in the way he’s attending every convention he possibly can, taking on any other project, and living his life as if he’s never going to write a word in the series again, and the question came up again at New York Comic-Con as to what the status of A Song Of Ice And Fire is, and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.