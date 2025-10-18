Ghost of Yotei is woke. There, I said it.

Now, it isn’t enough to simply say “woke” and have readers walk away with a definitive understanding what the meaning of the word is, so let’s break it down briefly.

What is “Woke”?

The current colloquial use of “woke” refers to social justice. More broadly, however, “woke” is shorthand for Cultural Marxism. It is the downstream effect of an intellectual project that began in Frankfurt, Germany in 1923. The Frankfurt School, founded as the Institute for Social Research, was the first Marxist-oriented academic center affiliated with a major German university. Its theorists included Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, and Herbert Marcuse, among others. In their estimation, the proletariat had failed to rise and the revolution had stalled. Therefore, they sought to overturn the cultural structures of society through subversion.

The way wokeness works is its players infiltrate culture through meaning: art, media, education, and entertainment. Their goal is to dismantle the moral and symbolic architecture of Western civilization (family, faith, tradition) and eventually replace it with a variety of experimental postmodernist ideals. Cultural Marxism is the ideological scaffolding behind the modern “woke” catechism and the reason why games like Ghost of Yotei no longer tell stories, but serve as performances of cultural subversion.

Why Ghost of Yotei is Woke

1. Female Protagonist

Atsu is a female ronin, replacing Jin Sakai. This is an inversion and a deliberate act of ideological subversion. Historically, the role of a Samurai was male. During the Edo period (1603–1868), Japan’s society would have assigned men and women to very specific roles. While there were female warriors known as onna-musha, they were rare exceptions, typically tied to household defense or mythic storytelling from earlier periods like the Heian or Kamakura eras.

By the Edo Period, the samurai class had become bureaucratized, and the notion of a wandering female swordswoman operating independently (especially one wielding moral authority over male counterparts) would have been institutionally impossible. The game’s premise violates not just historical realism, but the internal logic of the era’s social order. However, wokeness dismantles this tradition by placing a female ronin at the center of a samurai narrative. Ghost of Yotei replaces historical plausibility with ideological fantasy, and uses that fantasy to reframe virtue around identity rather than duty.

2. Strong Female

Furthermore, a lone female ronin defeating waves of armed male opponents in direct melee combat is not just historically implausible, it is biologically incoherent. While fiction may allow for some stylization, Ghost of Yotei presents Atsu’s physical dominance not as exceptional, but as normative.

Across populations, adult males possess significantly greater upper body strength, bone density, and muscle mass than females, especially in societies like Edo-period Japan, where physical labor and martial training were gendered from birth. The average samurai would have trained from youth in swordsmanship, archery, and horseback combat. Atsu, by contrast, is framed as self-taught, emotionally driven, and physically slight. How then does she routinely overpower trained men in direct combat?

The only explanation is that this is a female power fantasy designed to invert reality for ideological gain. Wokeness thrives on this kind of symbolic inversion. By presenting Atsu’s dominance as natural and unchallenged, the game erases biological realism in favor of virtue signaling.

3. Atsu Hates Men

Throughout the game, whenever Atsu interacts with men, there’s a distinct disdain in her tone, one that definitely indicates the developers were trying to position her as a man-hater. This is contrasted with how she talks to women where she becomes personable.

This is a symbolic resistance. Within the framework of social justice, interpersonal behavior is reinterpreted through the lens of systemic power. Social justice theory often centers on systemic imbalance. If men are viewed as historically dominant, then a woman’s hostility toward men can be reinterpreted as “speaking truth to power” rather than incivility.

4. Obligatory Gun Control Narrative

There’s a subplot where you acquire a pistol and can use it as a weapon. However, the developers were keen on inserting a “gun control good” byline about not selling guns to regular people because they’ll do bad things.

The subplot discourages civilian access and promotes government control, echoing contemporary gun control discourse and not feudal concerns. It is, obligatorily, a modern anxiety that has been grafted onto a historical setting. It is very telling that the narrative doesn’t extend this logic to the sword or to any other weapon in the game.

Within the framework of cultural Marxism, individual autonomy is treated as outdated and dangerous. This is why the modern Left is insistently against the right to bear arms. Guns represent the capacity for self-defense, moral agency, and resistance to centralized control. A Marxist system that seeks to subvert the prevailing culture cannot succeed nor subsist in an environment where individuals are well-armed. An armed citizen is a threat to ideological uniformity they want to impose because he can resist being reprogrammed through force of arms.

If you are well-armed, you retain the ultimate capacity to say “no” to tyranny. Simple as.

5. The Woman Is The Man

Atsu has a twin brother name Jubei whom the game repeatedly reminds you was the less capable of the two siblings. Atsu is better at everything than her brother, essentially making her the “man” of the family. It is ideological choreography.

Twins, in myth and literature, often represent balance: duality, complementarity, and the tension between equals. By positing that the female twin is categorically superior, Ghost of Yotei elevates the feminine and subverts the masculine archetype by rendering it redundant.

In traditional narratives (especially those rooted in feudal or patriarchal structures) the male heir carries the burden of continuity. He is the vessel of legacy, the inheritor of duty. By making Jubei weak, passive, and ultimately sacrificial, the game severs that line. Atsu becomes the inheritor, the protector, the warrior.

6. A Lesbian Companion

One of Atsu’s companion characters is Oyuki, who is later revealed to be the Kitsune, a former member of the Yotei Six. Predictably, because she is a woman, she reforms and Atsu forgives her. In Ghost of Yotei, it seems only men are allowed to be irredeemably evil.

Oyuki becomes the ideological counterweight to Atsu’s vengeance. She urges restraint, compassion, and healing, but only after the male antagonists have been eliminated. Her survival is not earned through justice, but through alignment with Atsu’s new moral order.

Throughout the game, a strange sexual tension builds between Atsu and Oyuki. It culminates in a symbolic union: the two women renounce their warrior paths and raise Kiku, Jubei’s daughter, together. This is framed as healing, but the underlying narrative is far more pointed. The game ends with a lesbian couple raising the daughter of a fallen man. This echoes the ending of The Last of Us Part II where a masculine legacy is stomped on and overwritten by a flimsy feminine redemption story.

This is ideological conquest: a narrative where the men die and the women inherit. The sword is laid down, but only after it has cleared the field of male dominance.

Why Isn’t The Influencer Class Talking About This?

This is pretty much the long and short of what’s woke about Ghost of Yotei, minus minor details that might be garnered from a far deeper dive into the lore and dialogue built into the game. However, what’s strangely vacant from much of the online discussion about this game is anything close to a general analysis of its main story beats and just how subversive this all is.

I included this section in light of recent discussions about Ghost of Yotei which seem more focused on the sales metrics for the game rather than what is in he game itself. This was similar to what had happened with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 wherein most of the so-called “journalists” on X and YouTube didn’t seem to know what side of the fence to fall on when it came to normalizing homosexual sodomy and black people in 15th-century Bohemia.

Synthetic Man put it very simply: “Just analyze the media in front of you.”

What’s funny is this has been the refrain for many video game journalists for years now: just play the damn game. Now that social media’s influencer class has all but replaced modern game journalists, it’s their turn.

Just play the damn game.

Unfortunately, what seems to be the MO is for influencers right now is look at metrics, transpose a simple “Popular = Good, Unpopular = Woke” narrative over and over again, and call it a day. I say “seems to be” because I actually suspect there are other forces at play. It is far more likely that there’s something going on not unlike GamerGate with Zoey Quinn and Nathan Grayson. I predict, within the next year or so, we are going to learn that some of these influencers are in bed with game devs, exchanging favors.

Ultimately, I can’t think of why many of these influencers are working so hard to dismantle Ghost of Yotei by citing player stats and metrics other than that it is a shortcut to actually playing the game and analyzing it for themselves. I also suspect the influencer class just don’t really know how to analyze woke material. They know how to say things like “girlboss” and “diversity” and words like that, but they don’t really know what they’re saying. None of them are truly in opposition to the governing ideologues that are pushing subversion through Cultural Marxism.

