'God Of War' Creator David Jaffe Seemingly Admits He's A Woke Activist
God of War creator David Jaffe seemingly admitted he’s a woke activist.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jaffe’s apparent admission came in response to Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz noting that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Director Daniel V…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.