'God Of War' Creator Melts Down And Spazzes Out After Vara Dark Roasts Him
God of War creator David Jaffe had a total melt down and spazz out after he was roasted by YouTuber Vara Dark.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dark roasted Jaffe in a recent video upload covering Fandom Pulse’s article where Jaffe blamed so-called YouTub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.