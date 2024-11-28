'God Of War' Director David Jaffe Blames YouTube Grifters For Killing 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' And Compares Transgenderism To Being Black
David Jaffe, the director of God of War and Twisted Metal, blamed so-called YouTube grifters for killing Dragon Age: The Veilguard and wildly compared the inclusion of gender ideology to race specifically being black.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.