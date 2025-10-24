A new film titled God With Us from filmmaker Jimmy Jenkins aims to reimagine the coming and birth of Christ in an urban Maryland neighborhood.

An official description for the film as shared by Deadline reveals the movie is “set in a modern world where the promised Savior has yet to come; the film reimagines the Nativity through the lens of contemporary Black America—where miracles still happen in the most unexpected places. Set in an urban Maryland neighborhood, the story follows a young virgin woman named Mary Anne Thomas and her boyfriend Joseph ‘Junie’ Love, who find their lives turned upside down when Mary discovers she’s miraculously pregnant without ever being with a man. As disbelief, danger, and divine destiny converge, their love is tested in a community desperate for hope.”

“There haven’t been many faith-based films that authentically speak to urban America, and I’m thrilled to bring this modern-day Nativity story to life in a way that I pray feels real and relatable,” said Jenkins. “With the support of my father, our First Baptist Church of Glenarden family, and our incredible church partners around the globe, I truly believe this film will reach people across the world and bring glory to Jesus Christ.”

The film stars Lil Rey Howery, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Rotimi, Aspen Kennedy, Ashley Rios, Gregory Alan Williams, Clifton Powell, and Roger Guenvuer Smith.

The movie is being produced by Asante White and Jasmine White and their PBG Productions company. Other producers include Kellon Akeem, Dan Bowie, and Josh Jenkins.

