Video game platform GOG removed a critical review describing Gundislav Games and Application Systems Heidelberg’s Rosewater of having “woke writing.”

The player and reviewer in question shared with Fandom Pulse an email from GOG indicating his review of Rosewater had been removed. The explanation from GOG is that the review did “not meet the guidelines of a review.”

Furthermore, GOG stated that the “comment is not about the gameplay nor any features of the game which are meant for the Review section of our website.”

The reviewer in question noted he criticized the game for its “woke writing done for narcissistic virtue signaling.”

Additionally, he questioned the reasoning from GOG, “The writing in a story based game is relevant in a story based game no?” To that point numerous reviews indicate the game is a visual novel.

Furthermore, the reviewer shared that he criticized other games on GOG for being woke and those were not removed and there were “no issues” leading him to believe that the developer worked to get the review removed.

Of note the developer does have pronouns in his X bio.



GOG’s Rule and Guidelines for Reviews does note that players can provide negative reviews. It specifically states, “Yes. If you are unsatisfied with the game (e.g. the gameplay, graphics, in-game mechanics and features) you are free to write a review and share your opinion with other GOG users as to why you do not recommend it.”

On Steam the game received similar reviews and the reviews are still shown. One wrote, “Almost immediately a ‘girl power’ story. And the white men are worthless morons. The voice acting could be worse, but it’s not good. The pronunciation of ‘Leger’ had be cringing in pain.”

Another stated, “I really liked lamplight city but cant get through this at all. She just feels far to much like a Mary sue and totally unlikable.”

