Rockstar Games announced it is delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 to May 2026.

In a press release, Rockstar announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.” The game was originally scheduled for a Fall 2025 release.

The company added, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” Rockstar added. “We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

READ: 'XDefiant' Executive Producer Calls Out 'Call Of Duty' For Manipulative Marketing Practices

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the delay in a separate press release where the company promised it “will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels, of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027” following the game’s release.

Zelnick said, “We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.”

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” he added. “As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

What do you make of Grand Theft Auto VI being delayed to the end of May 2026?

NEXT: Xbox Explains Price Hikes For New, First Party Games