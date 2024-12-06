'Grand Theft Auto' Developer's Employees Wish Death On Trump Family And Publicly Advocate Grooming Children
Employees of Rockstar Games have publicly wished death on supporters of Donald Trump while also publicly advocating for grooming children.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In an expose by YouTuber Endymion, he revealed numerous Rockstar Games employees’ s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.