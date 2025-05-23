Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games, dumped all of its diversity language from its 2025 Annual Report albeit it maintained its commitment to inclusion.

Take-Two Interactive featured an entire section labeled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” in its 2024 Annual Report or SEC Form 10-K. The section stated, “We firmly believe that diverse teams are more valuable and effective, and that diversity is key to our success. We are committed to enhancing workforce diversity at Take-Two, and we strive to provide an inclusive workplace in which everyone feels respected, heard, and safe. We believe our culture of compassion and respect fosters a warm, welcoming environment for all qualified candidates and colleagues. Specific efforts we take include company sponsored service projects in the communities in which we operate; providing financial and other support to organizations working to eradicate social injustice as well as providing educational, athletic, and other opportunities to underserved communities; working with organizations to support the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community; endeavoring to expand the diversity of our industry’s candidate pool through scholarships to minority game design students and contributions to organizations providing STEM opportunities to children in underserved communities; delivering interview training and career counseling to young adults in those same communities; and celebrating cultural differences through various employee affinity groups and company events and offerings.”

Additionally, in its Talent Assessment & Development and Employee Experience section, the company stated, “Beyond formal performance management, we stay connected with our teams throughout the year with global town hall meetings, engagement and "pulse" surveys, culture assessments and employee round tables. The feedback generated through these tools helps to ensure we are providing a supportive, dynamic, and stimulating work environment for all of our employees. These efforts and more contributed to Take-Two being named one of Forbes' Best Mid-Size Employers list in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024, and one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Women, LGBTQ+, and Job Starters in 2024. In addition, we were included on Fortune’s Great Places to Work list in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and were honored by Gay Gaming Professionals in 2021 as a DEI&B leader in the interactive entertainment industry.”

The company also noted that if it did not act responsibly in regards to diversity and inclusion it could put the company at risk, “Many factors influence our reputation including the perception held by our customers, business partners and other key stakeholders. Our business faces increasing scrutiny related to environmental, social and governance activities. We risk damage to our reputation if we fail to act responsibly in a number of areas, such as diversity and inclusion, environmental stewardship, supply chain management, climate change, workplace conduct, human rights and philanthropy. Any harm to our reputation could impact employee engagement and retention and the willingness of customers and our partners to do business with us, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and cash flows.”

In the company’s 2025 Annual Report the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been replaced by one called Community & Engagement. It states, “We firmly believe that diversity of thought drives the innovation that is integral to our success. We strive to provide an inclusive workplace in which everyone feels respected, heard, and safe. Our culture, grounded in compassion, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence, supports an inclusive and welcoming environment for prospective employees and the broader community.”

Nowhere else in the report is the term “diversity” used.

It is unclear why the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion section was no longer used in the 2025 Annual Report. It is possible, it was removed in response to the Trump administration’s executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

The order “critical and influential institutions of American society, including the Federal Government, major corporations, financial institutions, the medical industry, large commercial airlines, law enforcement agencies, and institutions of higher education have adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) or ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ (DEIA) that can violate the civil-rights laws of this Nation.”

It notes these “illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system.”

In order to eliminate these policies especially in the private sector, President Trump ordered his agency heads to provide him a report that identifies “the most egregious and discriminatory DEI practitioners in each sector of concern” and create a “A plan of specific steps or measures to deter DEI programs or principles that constitute illegal discrimination or preferences.”

Furthermore, he indicated that litigation as well as regulatory action could be taken against companies that engage in these practices.

Since the signing of that Executive Order, the Federal Communications Commisssion (FCC) has open investigations into NBCUniversal as well as The Walt Disney Company.

What do you make of Take-Two Interactive dumping this Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion section from their Annual Report?

