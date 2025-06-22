This weekend marks the Summer Based Book Sale, a great event put on by a based author Hans Schantz, who does amazing work in both the fiction field and the field of science. I’ve been friends with Hans for years, so I do my best to participate in the sale when he has one.

We have a lot of literary followers of Substack, which is much appreciated! We try to cover everything we can within the science fiction and fantasy genres, sometimes dabbling into other publishing industry news when it fits.

This weekend, because I have three of my main series starts on sale for only 99 cents, I wanted to give you a little overview of what you might expect out of the books:

Justified: Saga Of The Nano Templar is a great place for Star Wars or Warhammer 40K fans to start. It’s a book of space crusading, dealing with a character Drin who begins in a place of doubt as we all do in our faith, but it becomes increasingly clear that God is demanding he fight for truth.

The Stars Entwined was born out of my love for Babylon 5 and Star Trek. Earth is at war with the Aryshans, and our protagonist gets placed on an alien starship, having to bring back information to Earth. It gets complicated when he becomes completely captivated by a beautiful alien starship commander, testing his loyalties like never before.

For Steam And Country is great for fans of Dungeons & Dragons or Final Fantasy. You’ll see a ton of FF references across the books as I built an elegant world filled with monsters, villains, and more as Zaira and her airship crew fight for Rislandia’s very survival.

Each series is designed to appeal to as many readers as possible, and if you like one concept and enjoy it, definitely check out the others because the writing builds into gripping storylines across each series. Thanks for being here and reading, everyone! It means a lot to me!