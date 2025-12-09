Greg Cox returns to Star Trek with Identity Theft, a novel that does what he does best: take an obscure concept from a classic episode, expand it into a full story, and weave it seamlessly into established continuity. This time, Cox revisits the body-swap technology from “Turnabout Intruder,”the final episode of The Original Series, and builds a tense thriller around Pavel Chekov, one of the franchise’s most underutilized characters.

The result is a book that rewards longtime fans with deep lore connections while delivering a solid adventure that avoids the formulaic space battle climax so common in Trek novels. It’s not perfect—the pacing drags in places and the conclusion is foregone—but Cox’s respect for continuity and his pitch-perfect characterization make Identity Theft a worthwhile addition to the Star Trek literary canon.

Summary

Identity Theft opens in 2269 during the original five-year mission, with a brief prologue establishing the geopolitical situation on the planet Voyzr. Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew help broker peace between warring factions, a diplomatic success that becomes a cornerstone of the planet’s future stability.

The novel then jumps forward twenty years to 2289, placing the story between Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. The Enterprise-A returns to Voyzr to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the peace accords. Security Chief Pavel Chekov, who was a young ensign during the original mission, remembers the negotiations and has always suspected they were too easy. He’s right.

A conspiracy to sabotage the peace process unfolds when Chekov is kidnapped and his consciousness is swapped with that of an alien assassin using technology derived from the “Turnabout Intruder” incident. The assassin, now inhabiting Chekov’s body, boards the Enterprise intending to assassinate a key political figure and reignite the war. Chekov, trapped in an alien body on Voyzr, must navigate bureaucracy, evade security forces, and find a way back to his ship before the assassination succeeds.

The conspiracy is backed by Klingon operatives who want to destabilize the region and prevent Federation expansion. Chekov’s journey becomes a race against time as he struggles to prove his identity, warn the Enterprise, and stop the plot—all while the assassin uses his knowledge of Starfleet procedures to maintain the deception.

What Works: Characterization and Lore Integration

Cox nails Pavel Chekov. The characterization is spot-on, capturing the idiosyncrasies that made the character memorable—his pride in Mother Russia, his earnestness, and his competence as a Starfleet officer. Cox doesn’t just write Chekov as a generic protagonist; he writes Chekov, complete with the humor and personality quirks Walter Koenig brought to the role.

The novel also references Chekov’s history in ways that enrich the story. Cox mentions the HMS Bounty from Star Trek IV, Chekov’s brain surgery in that film, and the Ceti eel Khan placed in his ear during The Wrath of Khan. These aren’t throwaway references—they inform Chekov’s perspective on his current predicament. He’s dealt with mind control and brain trauma before, and now he’s facing a body swap. The continuity matters, and Cox uses it to deepen the character rather than just name-drop for fan service.

The novel’s structure ofopening in the Original Series era and then jumping to the movie era is effective. Cox explored multiple timelines in his previous Trek novel, and he does it again here with more focus. The movie era between Star Trek V and VI is underexplored in Trek literature, and Cox takes advantage of that gap to tell a story that fits seamlessly into continuity. The references to Admiral Cartwright and the foreshadowing of events leading into Star Trek VI are particularly well-done, adding layers for readers familiar with the films.

Cox’s decision to make this a Chekov-centric novel makes for a fun choice. Most Trek novels focus on Kirk, Spock, and McCoy, with the supporting cast relegated to minor roles. Identity Theft gives Chekov the spotlight, and the point-of-view structure makes the story feel fresh. We get extended time with a character who rarely received this kind of development in the series or films.

The romance subplot with Nurse Tovar is a welcome addition. Chekov had a brief romance in the third season episode “The Way to Eden,” but the character was never given much romantic development across the series or movies. Tovar is well-written, competent, and her relationship with Chekov feels organic rather than forced. It’s a small element, but it adds emotional stakes and gives Chekov something personal to fight for beyond duty.

Cox also deserves credit for avoiding formula. Most Trek novels end with a space battle against Klingons or Romulans. Identity Theft doesn’t. The climax involves Chekov evading security forces on Voyzr while the Enterprise deals with a geological catastrophe threatening a scientific outpost. There’s tension and action, but it’s not the standard “photon torpedoes and shields at 40%” finale. The peace conference proceeds, the conspiracy is exposed through investigation rather than combat, and the resolution feels earned rather than explosive.

The subplot involving Sulu, the fake Chekov, and McCoy crashing a shuttle on a planet threatened by geological instability is classic Trek, being exploratory science fiction with real stakes. It’s the kind of scenario that would have made a good episode, and Cox handles it well. The fake Chekov’s attempts to maintain his cover while dealing with the crisis add tension, and McCoy’s suspicions about “Chekov’s” behavior create dramatic irony.

What Doesn’t Work: Pacing and Foregone Conclusions

The novel’s biggest weakness is pacing. Identity Theft is drawn out for what it is. The premise is solid, but the execution stretches a relatively straightforward story across too many pages. Chekov’s journey back to the Enterprise involves bureaucratic obstacles, chases, and attempts to prove his identity, but these sequences become repetitive. We know Chekov will succeed. He appears in Star Trek VI, so his survival and return are guaranteed. That foregone conclusion saps some tension from the narrative.

Cox’s previous novel juggled three timelines with distinct storylines that converged satisfyingly. Identity Theft has one main plot of Chekov trying to get back to the Enterprise while his impostor hopes the Enteprise gets to his homeworld in time, and it doesn’t have enough complexity to sustain the length. The book could have been 50-75 pages shorter without losing anything essential. Tightening the middle section would have improved the pacing significantly.

The body-swap premise is tricky. Body-swap stories often feel gimmicky, and “Turnabout Intruder” is one of the weaker Original Series episodes. Cox does better with the concept in novel form. Ihe internal dialogue and dual perspectives work better on the page than on screen, but the premise still carries baggage. Readers who dislike body-swap stories won’t be won over, even with Cox’s competent execution.

The assassin inhabiting Chekov’s body is functional but not particularly memorable as a villain. His motivations are clear. He’s a true believer in his faction’s cause and sees the Federation as an existential threat, but he doesn’t have much personality beyond that. The Klingon conspiracy backing him is standard Trek fare, and while it ties into the broader political tensions leading to Star Trek VI, it doesn’t offer much that’s new or surprising.

The Turnabout Intruder Connection

Cox’s decision to build on “Turnabout Intruder” is both a strength and a limitation. The episode introduced body-swap technology in the Trek universe, and Cox uses it as the foundation for his story. Readers who watch “Turnabout Intruder” before reading Identity Theft will appreciate the connections and understand the technology’s implications. Cox respects the lore and treats the episode as canon worth exploring rather than ignoring or retconning.

But “Turnabout Intruder” is a controversial episode. The final Original Series episode, featuring a bitter ex-lover of Kirk’s who swaps bodies with him to steal his command. Its execution is campy even by 1960s Trek standards. Cox doesn’t try to fix the episode or apologize for it; he simply uses the technology it introduced and moves forward. That’s the right approach, but it means the novel is tied to an episode many fans would rather forget.

Final Verdict

Identity Theft is a solid Star Trek novel that does what Greg Cox does best: respect established continuity, develop underutilized characters, and tell stories that feel like natural extensions of the series. The characterization of Chekov is excellent, the lore integration is seamless, and the decision to avoid a formulaic space battle climax is refreshing.

The pacing issues and foregone conclusion keep it from being a top-tier Trek novel, but it’s still a worthwhile read for fans who appreciate deep continuity and character-focused storytelling. Cox’s attention to detail with the references to previous episodes and films, the foreshadowing of Star Trek VI, the development of Chekov’s personal life, make this a book that rewards longtime fans.

If you’re a devout Star Trek fan who appreciates novels that treat the franchise’s history with respect, Identity Theft delivers. It’s not Cox’s best work, but it’s a competent, enjoyable addition to the Trek literary canon that gives Pavel Chekov the spotlight he deserves.

Rating: 8/10

Pacing drags in the middle and the conclusion is never in doubt, but excellent characterization, deep lore integration, and a refreshingly non-formulaic climax make Identity Theft a solid Trek novel. Recommended for fans who want Chekov-centric storytelling and respect for continuity.

What do you think? Does Identity Theft do justice to Chekov, or does the body-swap premise hold it back?