Greta Gerwig's Narnia Film Will Be "A Very New Take" And "It's All About Rock & Roll"
Amy Pascal, one of the producers on Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia revealed the film will be “a very new take” and that it is “all about Rock & Roll.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.