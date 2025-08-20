Vanilla World of Warcraft developer Mark Kern, aka Grummz, took to X to talk about WoW and a lack of Horde players Blizzard was seeing in Korea. They determined what much of the video game industry has forgotten: beauty sells.

There’s been a war going on in the culture over the fight against beauty. While some people have taken it too far in a push for pornography, there is also a concerted effort by the left to remove objective standards of beauty and create ugliness in everything they touch. This has hit Hollywood, comic books, and video games over the last several years as feminists in particular seem to want to push their agendas into the arts.