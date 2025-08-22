Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
31m

Much abetted by corporate takeovers where these woke execs only hire woke employees.

If you're not woke, you're "problematic," meaning, they will avoid hiring such a person as they think they'll be hurt by it.

It's time to never hire a woke person. If it's legal for them, it's legal for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture