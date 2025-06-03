The Halo subreddit is reportedly banning people for posting “Happy Men’s Awareness” and not wanting the promotion of the LGBTQ+ pride agenda.

X account Reddit Lies reports, “r/Halo is banning users for saying ‘Happy Men’s Awareness Month’”

It then shared an image indicating a user was permanently banned from the subreddit due to a comment albeit what was written in the comment is not shown.

In the comments, X user Ryzex_IT shared a screenshot of Reddit user Alkatane making a post titled “Happy Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month!” In the body of the post, he wrote, “I just wanted to let all of the real men in this community know that they are loved and appreciated. Do not be afraid to ask for help!”

The subreddit’s mod team responded by stating, “Brigading is against sitewide Reddit rules. Users with no or minimal previous history on the subreddit may be banned and have their comments removed for this rule.”

Alkatane has been a Redditor for over 2 years and has over 38,000 comment karma.

The post has been removed.

While Reddit Lies reports that users are being banned for posting “Happy Men’s Awareness Month” other users on X shared that they were banned for not wanting pride in the game or at the very least mocking the idea of pride altogether.

One user wrote, “Got banned from the Halo subreddit for calling a flag stupid.”

Scoopert Doobert also posted, “I was banned from the Halo subreddit for simply commenting ‘I just want to play a game man’ on a pride post.”

The Halo subreddit has multiple threads promoting pride and Halo Studios’ new pride initiative. One states, “Wear them with Pride, log in to unlock the Unity coating, visor and emblem.”

Another states, “Happy Pride Month.”

What do you make of the Halo subreddit banning these individuals?

