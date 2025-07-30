Harrison Ford criticized the current political makeup of the United States while also advocating for the country to return to what he calls the middle.

In an interview with Variety, Ford was asked, “Now that we’re six months into the Trump presidency, what do you think about where the country is?”

He responded, “The pendulum doth swing in both directions, and it’s on a healthy swing to the right at the moment. And, as nature dictates, it will swing back.”

This is simply not true. The United States of America has progressively marched into degeneracy and there has been no swinging back. The most obvious example is that in many minds the idea of transgenderism has not only been tolerated, but accepted. If a pendulum was actually swinging in the opposite direction, this idea would not be tolerated let alone accepted.

Additionally, St. Thomas Aquinas defined natural law as “noting else than the rational creature’s participation in the eternal law.” So, it’s absurd to claim that nature would dictate some kind of pendulum swing.

Nevertheless, Ford continued, “But currently the issue is not who we are, but that we’re not who we used to be because we’ve been purposefully disaggregated into serviceable political units. And that has caused the middle to become frayed and tenuous, and the middle is where we belong. Not because it’s banal and safe, but because it’s fair. Compromise is fair and honest.”

Ford does not define what the middle means or why is it where we belong. While this is a popular meme, it is contrary to the teachings of Christ as Revelation 3: 16 states, “I wish you were either cold or hot. So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth.”

The Star Wars actor then stated, “In politics and in life, you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you get and you don’t get upset. They teach us that in kindergarten, but they also teach you to fight for what you think is right. Now, because we’ve been disaggregated in this way, we’re having a hard time finding commonality. But if you look at the economy, you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer. And that ain’t exactly right.”

When asked what his thoughts were on where to go from here, he said, “You’re asking an unqualified person. So I don’t have that answer.”

What do you make of Ford’s comments?

