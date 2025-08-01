Harrison Ford shared that he has not been convinced by Marvel Studios boss to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he played Thaddeus Ross and Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

In an interview with Variety, Ford was asked, “You appeared in “Captain America: Brave New World.” Has Kevin Feige convinced you to come back to Marvel again?”

Ford responded with one word, “Nope.”

While he has not been convinced to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he made it clear he has no intention of retiring from acting sharing, “That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts.”

While Ford shared Feige has not convinced him to return, it’s unclear if Feige would even want him to return given Captain America: Brave New World was a commercial and critical failure.

On the critical side it has an atrocious 29% rating on Criticless.

Commercially, the film grossed $200.5 million at the domestic box office and added another $213.1 million internationally for an overall global haul of $413.6 million.

However, the film had a reported budget of $180 million, which means it needed to gross at least $540 million to break even given theaters take a cut of the overall box office gross and the production budget does not include marketing expenses.

