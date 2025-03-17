Actress Jessie Cave, known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, and the mother of four children with Alfie Brown, announced she’s becoming a prostitute by starting an Only Fans account in order to get out of debt.

In her weekly podcast with Brown, Cave stated, “I am launching an Only Fans. It’s not a sexual one.” Brown counters, “It is.” She continued, “It’s not sexual. It’s not sexual. It’s a fetish one.”

“I’m launching a hair Only Fans. This is entirely for hair-based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or fetish with hair. And I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while and I just noticed that there’s a lot of-. I always just get some comments and never kind of … like sexually depraved [or] lascivious. It’s never kind of dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing. And I just thought, ‘F**k it. I’m going to do something that is very niche.’ I know it’s niche, but it’s been very cool to do. It’s been quite liberating.”

She went on, “I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me because I have been this very, straight prim actress for a lot of my career and this is very much a way of me saying, ‘Okay, I’m doing something that is not normal. This is weird and me and a bit kinky and why not.’”

READ: Mark Wahlberg Warns That People Should Take Care Of What They Are Watching And Consuming Because It Resonates In Their Hearts

Cave went on to share that she’s doing it to change things in her career, “I’ve reached the point now where I’ve done the same thing for a few years with writing, and acting, and comedy. I’ve had largely negative experiences in all three fields with glimmers of lovely people and good work, but I am at a crossroads and I want something to change and I want something to change with my career.”

“And I want to do things that I enjoy and that are fun and are not serious. And are not editing, and editing, and editing and rewriting, and rewriting, and rewriting,” she continued. “And things going nowhere and doors getting slammed in my face and so much rejection over the years. And I just thought why not try something that’s just silly.”

E! News also reported that on her Substack she said the aim of denigrating herself on Only Fans is “To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

She also detailed she’s going to be engaging in prostitution for at least a year.

While Cave attempted to position her Only Fans as just innocent hair photos and videos, she and Alfie Brown, her podcast co-host and the aforementioned father of her four children, made it abundantly clear that she’s engaging in prostitution or sex work.

She said, “Lots of people will just immediately hear the word ‘Only Fans’ and say, ‘Oh! She’s doing-. She’s selling her body for sex. That’s so pathetic and gross. Like how? She’s a mother. She was in Harry Potter. How can she be doing this?”

Brown interrupted, “I think those people are pretty few and far between and anybody that does think that is too sort of square or somebody with a moral setting based in the past. I don’t really think that belongs. I think that sex work and all-. … We’re recording this the day after the Oscars. What the f**k just won Best Picture? A film about sex work.”

He also revealed during the podcast that having her do the Only Fans was his idea and he approved of it because he’s a “modern man.”

Despite Cave and Brown believing that engaging in prostitution is somehow empowering and liberating, the opposite is actually the case.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains, “Prostitution does injury to the dignity of the person who engages in it, reducing the person to an instrument of sexual pleasure. The one who pays sins gravely against himself: he violates the chastity to which his Baptism pledged him and defiles his body, the temple of the Holy Spirit. Prostitution is a social scourge.”

He’s turned the woman who had his four children into a whore and he’s become her pimp. It’s revolting.

NEXT: 'The Chosen' Actor Jonathan Roumie Explains How The Gospels Changed His Life