Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes, known for her role as Professor Sprout in the films, provided one of the most nonsensical and morally bankrupt reasons (there aren’t any legitimate ones) to embrace false pronouns for gender ideology activists.

Back in November 2023 during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Margolyes explained how she became an ally to transgender activists.

She said, “I am decisive, but I can change my mind. … Well, you know this thing about trans. Now, people always say, ‘You mustn’t talk about trans.’ Well, [expletive] that. I’m going to talk about it.”

“I was very keen on grammar, and so when people started talking about pronouns and that they wanted 'them' and not 'he/she,' I thought, 'What the [expletive] are you talking about?' It's clear, it's grammar. It’s the structure of language.”

“But I met a wonderful actress in Australia, Zoe Terakes. Do you know who I mean? She’s a brilliant actress and she’s trans and she had a discussion with me about it. And she said, ‘What does it matter to you if you can make somebody happy by calling them they instead of he or she, why not do it?’ And I thought, ‘That’s right. It doesn’t matter about grammar. If you can make someone happy and give them a sense of themselves then do it. And so I’m now somebody who uses they and all the rest of it. Whatever they want me to say, I’ll say it,” she concluded.

This is simply a brain dead reason for lying to someone. Imagine using this line of logic when it comes to narcotics. I just want to give him some cocaine, or heroin, or fentanyl because it makes him feel happy. No, it’s absurd on its face.

Nevertheless, lying to someone is never the right thing to do. St. Thomas Aquinas teaches, “Therefore it is not lawful to tell a lie in order to deliver another from any danger whatever. Nevertheless it is lawful to hide the truth prudently, by keeping it back, as Augustine says.”

And lying to someone about what their sex is is a lie. Bishop Michael Burbidge explains:

Those asserting a transgender identity and/or seeking to “transition” often adopt new names and pronouns that reflect their desired identity and insist that others must use the chosen names and pronouns. Such use might seem innocuous and even appear to be an innocent way of signaling love and acceptance of a person. In reality, however, it presents a profound crisis: We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person's God-given identity is to speak falsely.

