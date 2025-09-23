Actress Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, shared that she was removed from a Harry Potter fan convention due to her prostitution work on OnlyFans.

Back in March, Cave announced she would become a prostitute on OnlyFans in order to get out of debt. In a podcast with Alfie Brown, whom she has four children, Cave said, “I am launching an Only Fans. It’s not a sexual one.” Brown countered, “It is.” Nevertheless, she continued, “It’s not sexual. It’s not sexual. It’s a fetish one.”

“I’m launching a hair Only Fans. This is entirely for hair-based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or fetish with hair. And I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while and I just noticed that there’s a lot of-. I always just get some comments and never kind of … like sexually depraved [or] lascivious. It’s never kind of dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing. And I just thought, ‘F**k it. I’m going to do something that is very niche.’ I know it’s niche, but it’s been very cool to do. It’s been quite liberating.”

She went on, “I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me because I have been this very, straight prim actress for a lot of my career and this is very much a way of me saying, ‘Okay, I’m doing something that is not normal. This is weird and me and a bit kinky and why not.’”

Now, she claims in a new post to her Substack that she was not invited to a Harry Potter fan convention because of her prostitution work on OnlyFans. She wrote, “I found out that I didn’t get booked for a ‘Harry Potter’ convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans.”

She continued, “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

“I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions. There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia,” she added.

NEXT: Mister Metokur Reveals Charlie Kirk Assassination Helped Him Find God