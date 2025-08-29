Harry Potter director Chris Columbus, who directed the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and produced Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, questioned the point of HBO’s new TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s novels.

In an interview on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, Columbus commented on set photos from the show that have been making the round, “It’s interesting, as of yesterday, I think, I looked online and there were photographs of Nick Frost as Hagrid with along the new Harry Potter. Now, that’s not Nick Frost. That presumably is still Martin, I don’t remember his last name, a rugby player who played Hagrid with a giant sort of fake rubber Hagrid head we sometimes replaced with CGI. So I’m seeing these photographs and it looks like Martin, I could be wrong, wearing a Nick Frost head walking down the streets of London. And he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid.”

“Part of me was like, ‘What’s the point?’ Part of me is like, ‘Okay, great, you’re doing-.’ I thought the costumes were going to be-. I thought everything was going to be different. But it’s more of the same,” he added. “Which is interesting. It’s very flattering for me because that’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed.”

“So part of it is really excited. So I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of déjà vu all over again,” he concluded.

The HBO show went into production in the middle of July at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK and is expected to debut on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2027. The series is being written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is executive producing and directing multiple episodes.

NEXT: James Gunn Confirms Chris Pratt Won't Be Batman, But Will Be Part Of His DCU