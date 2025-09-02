Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
5h

The books are written and the movies are already made. So, who cares about all this conjecture?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
6h

The solution to that is to just wait until the HBO cast are the right age and do it with them instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture