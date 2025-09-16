Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
4h

First impression: everyone is dirty. That is a H-wood message. In the latest Charlie Kirk denial by B. Netanyahu, he explicitly defines the middle ages of Europe as horrible. His people absolutely hate the West.

We see this in any portrayal by H-wood recently. White people are filthy. Romans are filthy. Crusaders filthy. Christians filthy.

I reject this. Whether or not the show turns out to have artistic value, I see the message-turd dressed up for what it is: an insult to my heritage.

How would these people enjoy me mocking Abraham and Moses? David and Solomon? These people cheer the murder of Christ. I will not give slack.

No interest.

Cyborgjustice
4h

Great, another Game of Thrones?

