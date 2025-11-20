HBO announced it renewed its upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for a second season before the first episode of its first season ever aired.

In a press release, HBO shared that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was renewed for a second season and will debut in 2027 ahead of its first season premiere on January 18th.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will tell the tale of Ser Duncan the Tall and his small squire Egg. The story takes place during a time when the Targaryens still hold the Iron Throne and people still remember the last dragon.

The show adapts George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight novella, which is the first of three novellas that are collected in Tales of Dunk and Egg.

HBO also announced that its other Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon will receive a fourth season sometime in 2028. The third season does not release until sometime in the summer of 2026.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be,” said HBO Executive Vice President and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi. “In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this Summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

NEXT: ‘Stargate SG-1’ EP Shares More Details About Amazon MGM Studios ‘Stargate’ Revival