Henry Cavill confirmed a reported injury by sharing a photo of his injured foot to social media.

It was reported about a week and a half ago that Cavill was injured while training for his upcoming role in the Highlander film and it would delay the film’s production start date.

Deadline noted Cavill was injured and it was serious enough to push the film’s production start date to the beginning of 2026. It was initially supposed to go into production in October.

Cavill confirmed the report sharing a photo of his bandaged and elevated foot to social media.

Alongside the photo he shared the poem Invictus by William Ernest Henley that was first published in 1875.

Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul. In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid. It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.

The poem appears to be a reference to his upcoming Warhammer film that he’s working on at Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video. In the picture with his foot, you can see multiple hardcover Warhammer book including one from the Horus Heresy.

Additionally, the poem is connected to the Warhammer universe and the Ultramarine Captain Saul Invictus who led the Ultramarines’ 1st Company during the First Tyrannic War against the Tyrannid Hive Fleet Behemoth. He and the 1st company defended the Ultramarines’ homeworld, Macragge, and their sacrifice bought time for the Ultramarines to mount a counteroffensive and ultimately defeat the Hive Fleet Behemoth.

These events are primarily told in Codex: Ultramarines (2nd Edition) and the Battle for Macragge rulebook.

