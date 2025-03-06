In the wake of Anora, a film that has been described as a porno, winning the Best Picture at the Oscars, Henry Cavill’s comments regarding the necessity of sex scenes in films has resurfaced.

In an interview alongside director Matthew Vaughn with Josh Horowitz, Vaughn brought up sex scenes sharing that he does not understand them.

He said, “The thing I really don’t understand and you’ve noticed I don’t really direct them because I can’t get my head around sex scenes. It’s just something I don’t understand.”

Horowitz then asked for Cavill to chime in. After taking a deep breath, he said, “I also don’t understand them. I’m not a fan.”

Vaughn continued, “I feel quite awkward about it.” Cavill then questioned, “You feel awkward?”

Vaughn then questioned whether or not having actors engage in a sex scene is acting, “‘Okay guys, I need you two to get in bed, take your clothes off.’ I go, ‘Wow, is this really acting?’ I suppose it is, but it is bloody odd.”

Cavill then shared, “I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie rather than just the audience.”

However, he then added, “I think sometimes they’re overused these days and it’s when you have a sense that you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary?’ Or is it people just with less clothing on? And that’s where you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through into the rest of the movie and put a crescendo on it.”

Vaughn later added, “I do find it weird. It’s like if my daughters became actresses and they went to drama school to learn how to do a sex scene I’d be furious.”

Cavill replied, “Again, I think sex scenes can be great in a movie. They can really help with the storytelling, but most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. And so I think it can be a little bit of a cop out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with sort of gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay?’ But I mean what is this doing for us apart from the idea of like, ‘Oooh! Naked person. Great.’”

Vaughn then declared, “Anyway, I hate directing them.” Cavil added, “Yeah, not a fan doing them.”

It is unlikely the scenes are really doing anything for anybody other than causing spiritual harm and providing a bad example. Pope Paul VI instructed in Inter Mirfica, that moviegoers should “void [films] that may be a cause or occasion of spiritual harm to themselves, or that can lead others into danger through base example, or that hinder desirable presentations and promote those that are evil. To patronize such presentations, in most instances, would merely reward those who use these media only for profit.”

What do you make of Cavill’s comments?

